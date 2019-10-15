Pura (PURA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $124.00

Pura (CURRENCY:PURA) traded up 162.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Pura has a market cap of $101,294.00 and $124.00 worth of Pura was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pura has traded up 134.1% against the US dollar. One Pura coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007308 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pura Profile

Pura (CRYPTO:PURA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Pura’s total supply is 183,109,846 coins and its circulating supply is 176,327,352 coins. Pura’s official Twitter account is @PuraSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pura is mypura.io

Pura Coin Trading

Pura can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pura directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pura should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pura using one of the exchanges listed above.

