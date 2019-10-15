Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PUBGY. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC cut shares of Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Publicis Groupe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS PUBGY opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. Publicis Groupe has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $15.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.57.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. The company offers creative solutions, including advertising, interactive communications and digital marketing, direct marketing and customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communications, and events communication services.

