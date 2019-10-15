Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Given a $256.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $256.00 price target on Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Public Storage from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Public Storage from $223.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America upgraded Public Storage from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Public Storage to $290.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $246.43.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.33. 520,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,509. The company has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.11. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $193.89 and a 1-year high of $266.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.40 and its 200-day moving average is $240.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $710.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.70 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

In other Public Storage news, Chairman B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.89, for a total transaction of $9,799,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 278,000 shares of company stock worth $72,725,820 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSA. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 18,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

