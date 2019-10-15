ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.19

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.19 and last traded at $22.19, with a volume of 307631 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.44.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.75.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UVXY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp grew its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 21,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 84.2% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.