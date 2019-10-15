PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PROS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). PROS posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.79). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.71). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. PROS had a negative return on equity of 57.99% and a negative net margin of 28.41%. The firm had revenue of $63.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRO shares. Needham & Company LLC set a $80.00 price objective on PROS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Nomura increased their price objective on PROS from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on PROS from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.27.

Shares of PROS stock opened at $60.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -55.39 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.67. PROS has a 12 month low of $28.18 and a 12 month high of $75.39.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dziersk sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $217,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,328.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andres Reiner sold 24,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $1,464,613.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,072 shares in the company, valued at $41,608,227.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 835,925 shares of company stock worth $59,942,502. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PROS by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,479,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,865,000 after buying an additional 888,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,498,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,038,000 after purchasing an additional 781,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,390,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,234,000 after purchasing an additional 185,835 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 226.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,070,000 after purchasing an additional 691,300 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 926,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

