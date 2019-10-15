Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Hits New 52-Week High at $88.06

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $88.06 and last traded at $87.98, with a volume of 20691 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.26.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLD shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI set a $80.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays set a $92.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Prologis from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.68.

The company has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.70.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.16). Prologis had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company had revenue of $700.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.97%.

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Olinger sold 13,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $1,073,444.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,860.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene F. Reilly sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $1,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at $873,178.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

