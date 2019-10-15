Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Cim LLC

Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 454.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,533 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up about 2.1% of Cim LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cim LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 61,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Progressive by 20.6% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 898,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,286,000 after purchasing an additional 153,497 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in Progressive by 9.3% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 17,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the third quarter worth $453,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 10.2% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PGR shares. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Progressive from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $78.00 price objective on Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.27.

Shares of PGR stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.13. The company had a trading volume of 84,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,530. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $56.71 and a one year high of $84.96. The company has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.68.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. Progressive had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total transaction of $973,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,962.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,720,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,978,233.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $3,624,855. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

