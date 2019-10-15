Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh Sells 2,680 Shares

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $321,412.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,182,176.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marylynn Fergusonmchugh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of Procter & Gamble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $4,295,132.00.

Shares of PG traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,054,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,344,081. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $78.92 and a 52-week high of $125.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.95.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

