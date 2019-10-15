ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $42.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.69% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ProAssurance has been performing well on the back of growth across its operating segments along with overall renewal pricing. Moreover, the company significantly achieved inorganic growth via successful acquisitions and integration of companies. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year's time. However, growing expenses weighs on its bottom line. Volatility in premium retention pertaining to the company’s physician business also impacted its margins adversely. Exposure to catastrophe loss remains a concern. Another major risk is associated with its investment portfolio, which primarily consists of fixed income securities. A Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0% leave us inconclusive of an earnings surprise as it is set to report its third-quarter results on Nov 5.”

Separately, ValuEngine lowered ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

ProAssurance stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.74. 2,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average of $38.00. ProAssurance has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.53.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). ProAssurance had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $239.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ProAssurance will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in ProAssurance in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 125.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 23,007 shares during the last quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC bought a new position in ProAssurance in the second quarter valued at about $371,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 16.8% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 27,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 5,875.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 348,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after acquiring an additional 342,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

