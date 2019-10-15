Private Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. United Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 56.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 899,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $161,458,000 after purchasing an additional 325,941 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 19.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 205,961 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,982,000 after purchasing an additional 34,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 31,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $5,613,216.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.97, for a total transaction of $2,489,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,286.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,383 shares of company stock valued at $11,625,217. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $150.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (down previously from $192.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.02.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $9.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $196.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,267,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,053,501. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.00. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $124.46 and a twelve month high of $249.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.65 and a quick ratio of 7.74. The company has a market cap of $120.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

