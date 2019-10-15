Private Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $208,000 Position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CELG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Celgene by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Celgene by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in Celgene by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Celgene by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Celgene by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Celgene alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CELG traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.97. 236,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,738,592. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.27. Celgene Co. has a one year low of $58.59 and a one year high of $100.96. The company has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. Celgene had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 89.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $1,114,185.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,957.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CELG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Celgene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.