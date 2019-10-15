Private Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,268 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 2.6% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 31.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 661.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,495,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Steve G. Ghanayem sold 25,727 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $1,340,891.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 25,218 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,297,213.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,105. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,022,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,649,640. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $52.62. The firm has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.42.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.88%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.10.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

