Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PRNB. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Principia Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principia Biopharma has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.50.

PRNB opened at $29.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $670.03 million and a PE ratio of 51.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.17 and a 200-day moving average of $33.60. Principia Biopharma has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $42.34.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.93. The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 million. Principia Biopharma had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 11.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Principia Biopharma will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Principia Biopharma news, major shareholder Leaf Ventures Ii L.P. New sold 300,000 shares of Principia Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $10,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Principia Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Principia Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Principia Biopharma by 1,786.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Principia Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Principia Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Principia Biopharma Company Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

