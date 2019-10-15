Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,004,444 Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,004,444 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 86.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,149,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after buying an additional 533,100 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 95.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,160,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,997,000 after buying an additional 568,017 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 32.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 78,404 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 1,229.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 170,098 shares during the last quarter. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Five Prime Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $59,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology acquired 601,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $2,249,542.68. Insiders have bought 1,142,552 shares of company stock worth $4,278,395 over the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on FPRX shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

FPRX opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 6.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.57.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.09). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 842.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.13%. The company had revenue of $3.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc will post -3.91 EPS for the current year.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

