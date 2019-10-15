Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Invests $233,000 in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,369,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,428,000 after purchasing an additional 44,950 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,309,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,186,000 after purchasing an additional 130,635 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,175,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,159,000 after purchasing an additional 39,046 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 81.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 112,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 176,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWL stock opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.82. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $38.17.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

