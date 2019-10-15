Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $381,000 Stock Position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) by 29.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UMH. FMR LLC increased its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,919 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,297,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,103,000 after acquiring an additional 147,083 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 343,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 126,788 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,518,000 after acquiring an additional 80,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Get UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UMH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Maxim Group set a $17.00 price objective on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.13 million, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average is $13.30.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $37.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 23.38% and a negative return on equity of 22.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.30%.

In other UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH news, Director Steven B. Wolgin bought 2,500 shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,403.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $94,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 603,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,158,162.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 21,999 shares of company stock worth $294,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.