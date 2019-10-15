Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $337,000 Holdings in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,418 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Benefitfocus were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNFT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the first quarter worth $11,546,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 16,331.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 163,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,080,000 after buying an additional 162,172 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 26.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 21.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the second quarter worth $393,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BNFT shares. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on shares of Benefitfocus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Benefitfocus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.09.

NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $23.63 on Tuesday. Benefitfocus Inc has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $60.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.56.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Benefitfocus’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Benefitfocus Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

