Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $282,000 Position in Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) by 13.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Tailored Brands were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,519,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,386,000 after buying an additional 346,005 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,505,000. Scion Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,675,000 after buying an additional 980,800 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,923,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 758,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Tailored Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

TLRD stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48. Tailored Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $24.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $193.96 million, a PE ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.79.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $789.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.98 million. Tailored Brands had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 2,629.06%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tailored Brands Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP A Alexander Rhodes bought 13,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $51,738.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,255 shares in the company, valued at $217,706.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dinesh S. Lathi bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.92 per share, with a total value of $49,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,267 shares in the company, valued at $227,633.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 52,369 shares of company stock valued at $227,338. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

