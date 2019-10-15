Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) versus Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Head to Head Review

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) and Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Prevail Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Prevail Therapeutics and Titan Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prevail Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Titan Pharmaceuticals -352.17% -412.65% -138.30%

This table compares Prevail Therapeutics and Titan Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prevail Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Titan Pharmaceuticals $6.62 million 0.93 -$9.02 million ($0.79) -0.46

Prevail Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Titan Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.5% of Prevail Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Prevail Therapeutics and Titan Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prevail Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00

Prevail Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 85.37%. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,009.26%. Given Titan Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Titan Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Prevail Therapeutics.

Summary

Prevail Therapeutics beats Titan Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prevail Therapeutics

Prevail Therapeutics Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease. It is also developing PR006 for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia with GRN mutation and PR004 for the treatment of synucleinopathies. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Prevail Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prevail Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.