Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

PMOIY has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Premier Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Premier Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.25.

PMOIY stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04. Premier Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

