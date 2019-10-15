Preferred Bank (PFBC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $43.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 million. On average, analysts expect Preferred Bank to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Preferred Bank stock opened at $52.64 on Tuesday. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $39.87 and a 52 week high of $60.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFBC shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Preferred Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

