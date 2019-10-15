PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Expected to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a report released on Monday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.65. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.19 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.74 EPS.

PPG has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.93.

PPG Industries stock opened at $117.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. PPG Industries has a one year low of $94.37 and a one year high of $121.29.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share.

In related news, VP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 13,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $1,628,436.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,743.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,772,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 280.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 44.4% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

