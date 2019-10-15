Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

PCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Potlatchdeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.27.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.41. Potlatchdeltic has a 52 week low of $28.07 and a 52 week high of $42.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $215.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.17 million. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. Potlatchdeltic’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,884,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,307,000 after purchasing an additional 607,428 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 4.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,417,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,231,000 after purchasing an additional 92,466 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 24.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,505,000 after purchasing an additional 366,327 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 9.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,585,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,821,000 after purchasing an additional 130,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,342,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,324,000 after purchasing an additional 30,669 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

