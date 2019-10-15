PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Short Interest Up 19.3% in September

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the August 30th total of 1,450,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 614,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Union Gaming Research lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PlayAGS from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on PlayAGS from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

In related news, CEO David Lopez acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $49,397.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Victor Gallo acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $89,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 32,028 shares of company stock valued at $313,353 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGS. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the first quarter valued at $128,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the second quarter valued at $326,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 71.3% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the second quarter valued at $391,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,020. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.83. The company has a market capitalization of $390.22 million, a P/E ratio of -76.13, a P/E/G ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.47.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $74.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PlayAGS will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.