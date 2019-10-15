Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Acquired by Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.

Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.8% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth about $450,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth about $23,796,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 10.2% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 58.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:PLNT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,531. Planet Fitness Inc has a 1-year low of $44.97 and a 1-year high of $81.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.75.
PLNT has been the topic of several research reports. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.04.
About Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.
Featured Article: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.