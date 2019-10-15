Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Acquired by Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.

Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.8% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth about $450,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth about $23,796,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 10.2% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 58.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,531. Planet Fitness Inc has a 1-year low of $44.97 and a 1-year high of $81.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.75.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 46.45%. The business had revenue of $181.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLNT has been the topic of several research reports. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.04.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

