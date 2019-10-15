PIVX (PIVX) Tops One Day Volume of $145,697.00

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 14th. In the last week, PIVX has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. PIVX has a total market cap of $14.99 million and approximately $145,697.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00003159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Graviex, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010910 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005016 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000419 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 150.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BiteBTC, Livecoin, Bittrex, Crex24, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Upbit, Coinroom, CryptoBridge, Bisq, Coinbe, Trade By Trade and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

