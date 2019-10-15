Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on Hanmi Financial Corp’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Hanmi Financial in a report issued on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s FY2019 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

HAFC has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $17.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Hanmi Financial has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $24.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $562.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAFC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,240,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 155,428 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 71,089 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 28,159 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 121,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 23,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

