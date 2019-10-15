Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PING. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE PING opened at $16.78 on Monday. Ping Identity has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

