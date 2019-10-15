Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) is Growth Interface Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Growth Interface Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 890,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Pinduoduo accounts for about 12.7% of Growth Interface Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Growth Interface Management LLC owned 0.08% of Pinduoduo worth $28,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDD. FMR LLC increased its position in Pinduoduo by 79.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,991,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pinduoduo by 1,660.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,810,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,756,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309,709 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its position in Pinduoduo by 129.8% during the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 7,197,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065,882 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pinduoduo by 146.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,473,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pinduoduo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,102,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,625,000 after acquiring an additional 26,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

PDD traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.94. The company had a trading volume of 94,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,169,865. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.73. The company has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.41. Pinduoduo Inc has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $36.89.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.55% and a negative net margin of 30.74%. The company’s revenue was up 169.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PDD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Macquarie began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. 86 Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.51.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

