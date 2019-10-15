PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:TIPZ) Shares Up 0.2%

PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:TIPZ)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.86 and last traded at $59.76, 2,915 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 3,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.64.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.13.

PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TIPZ)

PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco Broad U.S. Tips Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of its total assets in the component securities (Component Securities) of The BofA Merrill Lynch US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.