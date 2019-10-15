Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,967,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,124,000 after purchasing an additional 132,150 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,966,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,724,000 after purchasing an additional 301,692 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,742,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,637,000 after purchasing an additional 341,062 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,225,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,511,000 after purchasing an additional 423,761 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1,850.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,745,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PPC opened at $30.29 on Tuesday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $14.83 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.62.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Jayson Penn sold 51,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $1,449,070.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,782,702.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Fabio Sandri sold 74,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $2,112,051.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,363 shares in the company, valued at $9,226,282.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPC. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Pilgrim's Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

