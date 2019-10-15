Phore (PHR) Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Phore has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $122,715.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0815 or 0.00000993 BTC on popular exchanges including Nanex, IDAX, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Phore has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Phore

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 18,976,667 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

