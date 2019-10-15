Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Surevest Inc.

Surevest Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 20.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 307,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,160,000 after purchasing an additional 53,210 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.1% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 197,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,520 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.02. The company had a trading volume of 172,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,493,912. The company has a market capitalization of $121.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.90. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.67 and a 52 week high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.76%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

