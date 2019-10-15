PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Receives $6.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.56.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC set a $5.00 price target on PFSweb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of PFSweb in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

In other PFSweb news, Director James F. Reilly purchased 29,039 shares of PFSweb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $81,018.81. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,422 shares in the company, valued at $154,627.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Willoughby purchased 18,407 shares of PFSweb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $47,305.99. In the last three months, insiders bought 83,051 shares of company stock valued at $212,765. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFSW. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,832,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 719,182 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,297,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 127,396 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 403,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFSW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,040. The company has a market capitalization of $50.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.92. PFSweb has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.51 million for the quarter. PFSweb had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 10.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PFSweb will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

