Pflug Koory LLC Takes $389,000 Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter valued at $1,458,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter valued at $769,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter valued at $535,000. Dfpg Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter valued at $361,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.04. 522,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.28. L3Harris has a one year low of $123.24 and a one year high of $217.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. L3Harris had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.19%.

In other L3Harris news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 56,500 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $12,079,700.00. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 130,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.52, for a total transaction of $27,887,600.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,722 and have sold 511,068 shares valued at $108,033,097. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of L3Harris to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of L3Harris from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

