Pflug Koory LLC Has $54,000 Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Pflug Koory LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.0% in the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 138,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 72.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $390,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 20,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4,154.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 193,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen set a $118.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.73.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,732. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.95. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $128.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $2.26. The company had revenue of $373.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.78 million. United Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. Equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

