Pflug Koory LLC Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,398 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises approximately 1.6% of Pflug Koory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 554.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 128.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $28,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $40,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $371.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,269,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,459. The company has a market capitalization of $210.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $372.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.66. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $292.47 and a 1-year high of $446.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Buckingham Research set a $395.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen set a $460.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $470.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $380.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.10.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

