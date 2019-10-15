PFG Advisors Sells 534 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 21.4% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 46.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY traded up $3.48 on Tuesday, reaching $351.05. 118,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,151. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.48. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $284.45 and a 52-week high of $362.89.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.3726 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

