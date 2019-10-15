PFG Advisors Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 57.1% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 336.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,882. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.71. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $53.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

