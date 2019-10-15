PFG Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

PFG Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCG Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 380.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,954.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.92. 248,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.88.

