PFG Advisors Acquires 5,397 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 788.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 48.2% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Get iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.28. 376,246 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.