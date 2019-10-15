PFG Advisors Acquires 235 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Paychex were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 6.1% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 28.1% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 5.1% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.8% in the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 110,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 23.3% in the third quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.89, for a total value of $63,001.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $768,935.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total transaction of $51,082.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,844.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,516 shares of company stock worth $1,153,665. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.58. The company had a trading volume of 438,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,862. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.32 and a 52 week high of $88.43. The company has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.42 and a 200 day moving average of $83.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The company had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

