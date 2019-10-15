PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTR. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in PetroChina by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in PetroChina by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 32,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in PetroChina by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in PetroChina during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PetroChina by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PTR opened at $52.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.72. PetroChina Company Limited has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $78.50.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45. PetroChina had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $88.72 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PetroChina Company Limited will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PTR. HSBC cut PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on PetroChina in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie raised PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.48.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

