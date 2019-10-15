Personal Group (LON:PGH) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $364.54

Personal Group Holdings plc (LON:PGH)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $364.54 and traded as low as $349.00. Personal Group shares last traded at $350.00, with a volume of 5,300 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $107.80 million and a P/E ratio of 12.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 363.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 414.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a GBX 5.83 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Personal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.85%.

In related news, insider Mike Dugdale purchased 1,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 351 ($4.59) per share, with a total value of £4,099.68 ($5,356.96).

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance, and employee services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Core Insurance, IT Salary Sacrifice, SaaS, and Other. The company offers insurance products, including hospital cash plans, convalescence plans, death benefit plans, and practical health plans.

