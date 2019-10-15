Peerplays Achieves Market Cap of $2.68 Million (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 15th. During the last seven days, Peerplays has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Peerplays has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $108,911.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peerplays coin can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00007250 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00225695 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.01091178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00029405 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00089984 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays’ launch date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com

Peerplays Coin Trading

Peerplays can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

