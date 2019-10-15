PeepCoin One Day Volume Reaches $1,246.00 (PCN)

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 15th. During the last week, PeepCoin has traded up 31.6% against the dollar. One PeepCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, C-Patex, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. PeepCoin has a market cap of $88,608.00 and $1,246.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002331 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002865 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 131% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PeepCoin Profile

PeepCoin (PCN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 107,959,808,132 coins and its circulating supply is 68,759,808,132 coins. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PeepCoin is peepcoin.io/peepcoin . The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PeepCoin

PeepCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, TradeOgre and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PeepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PeepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

