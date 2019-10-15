Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Van Elle (LON:VANL)

Van Elle (LON:VANL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of VANL opened at GBX 39.20 ($0.51) on Tuesday. Van Elle has a 1 year low of GBX 33 ($0.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 87.52 ($1.14). The company has a market cap of $31.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 39.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.52.
About Van Elle
