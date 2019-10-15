Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Van Elle (LON:VANL)

Van Elle (LON:VANL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of VANL opened at GBX 39.20 ($0.51) on Tuesday. Van Elle has a 1 year low of GBX 33 ($0.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 87.52 ($1.14). The company has a market cap of $31.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 39.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.52.

About Van Elle

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of services, such as auger displacement piling, cased continuous flight auger piling, continuous flight auger piling, design, drilled piling, drilling and grouting, driven piling, foundation testing, ground investigation, rail sheet piling, specialist piling, rock bolt and netting, rotary bored piling, screw piling, and precast modular foundation services, as well as precast modular signal, gantry, and OLE foundation services; specialist on-track rail, restricted access, and highway GI Services; and services in the areas of geothermal boreholes, and ground anchors and soil nails.

