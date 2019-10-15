Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Telecom plus (LON:TEP)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Telecom plus (LON:TEP) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Telecom plus stock opened at GBX 1,179.11 ($15.41) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $930.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,194.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,367.01. Telecom plus has a twelve month low of GBX 1,074 ($14.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,542 ($20.15). The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.20.

Get Telecom plus alerts:

About Telecom plus

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services to residential and small business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, such as mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Telecom plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.