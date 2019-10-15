Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN)

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,280 ($16.73) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reduced their price target on shares of Clinigen Group from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,280 ($16.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,295 ($16.92).

Shares of LON CLIN traded down GBX 33 ($0.43) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 828.50 ($10.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,646. Clinigen Group has a 12-month low of GBX 716 ($9.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,069 ($13.97). The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 885.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 956.54.

In other Clinigen Group news, insider Nick Keher purchased 3,900 shares of Clinigen Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 893 ($11.67) per share, with a total value of £34,827 ($45,507.64).

Clinigen Group Company Profile

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Trial Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines in the Africa and Asia Pacific region.

