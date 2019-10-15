Peel Hunt Cuts Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LON:CIR) Price Target to GBX 70

Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LON:CIR) had its price target lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 330.77% from the company’s current price.

Separately, FinnCap assumed coverage on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “corporate” rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the stock.

Get Circassia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CIR stock opened at GBX 16.25 ($0.21) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.43 million and a PE ratio of -0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.61, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 17.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 21.96. Circassia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of GBX 13.25 ($0.17) and a one year high of GBX 78.20 ($1.02).

In other news, insider Jonathan Emms purchased 300,000 shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £51,000 ($66,640.53).

Circassia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of respiratory diseases. The company markets NIOX and NIOX VERO for use in asthma diagnosis and management; and Tudorza for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Circassia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circassia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.